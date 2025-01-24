Plus 1500 more occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1500 occupants, 2 tanks, 11 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed. The enemy's losses were made public on the morning of January 24 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/24/25 are estimated at:

personnel - 826,820 (+1500) persons liquidated

tanks - 9852 (+2)

armored combat vehicles - 20,508 (+11)

artillery systems - 22 295 (+39)

RSV - 1263 (+1)

air defense assets - 1050 (0)

airplanes - 369 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23 161 (+51)

cruise missiles - 3051 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34 992 (+87)

special equipment - 3715 (+1)

The data is being updated.

