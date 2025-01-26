Recognition of Ukrainian Children's Education Abroad: Committee Recommends that the Parliament Adopt a Law

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education and Science recommends that the parliament adopt a bill that would recognize the results of Ukrainian children's education abroad. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill No. 12375 and the press service of the Servant of the People.

"...based on the results of its consideration in the first reading, to adopt it as a basis and as a whole," the committee concluded.

The draft law supplements Article Six of the Law "On Complete General Secondary Education", according to which "citizens of Ukraine have the right to have their educational results recognized through formal and/or non-formal education in educational entities located abroad (except for the state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as an aggressor or occupying state), in accordance with the procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers".

The author of the draft law, Serhiy Babak, points out that the bill will provide legal grounds for the Cabinet of Ministers to develop regulations that will allow the results of education of children who have gone abroad to be recognized.

There is also another problem that is outside the legal framework. We are talking about educational centers that were established after February 24 abroad and have different statuses. For example, there are those that have the official status of a school registered under the national legislation of the host country. The list of these schools is known to educational managers, as these educational institutions were provided with textbooks provided by our state. There are also centers of informal education, from weekend schools to small associations of citizens who teach students. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, between 700,000 and 1 million school-age children have left Ukraine. Our task is at least to keep a close connection with the educational system of Ukraine, so that we hope they will return to us after our victory," Babak said.

