"Reckless escalation": Kallas on Russian drone that flew into Romania

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 13549 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 30278 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 59178 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 94215 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 78567 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 80604 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 44318 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 80943 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 72636 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40417 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
84%
755mm
Popular news
Baerbock allows for UN peacekeepers deployment in Ukraine - BildSeptember 14, 03:02 PM • 6114 views
Enter Air plane made an emergency landing at Krakow-Balice airport: detailsSeptember 14, 03:13 PM • 7614 views
Traffic on Brovarskyi Avenue in Kyiv to be partially restricted for three weeks - KMDASeptember 14, 04:48 PM • 4352 views
Andriy Biletsky: Russia continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them upVideoSeptember 14, 05:11 PM • 10326 views
US Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval - Johnson07:02 PM • 7850 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 85014 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 57269 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 54654 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 80943 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 51726 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 16975 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 24321 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 72637 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 56842 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 105377 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Bild
The Times
Financial Times
The Guardian

"Reckless escalation": Kallas on Russian drone that flew into Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called the incursion of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace a "reckless escalation." She noted that this is an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of EU member states, which threatens regional security.

"Reckless escalation": Kallas on Russian drone that flew into Romania

The incursion of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace is a "reckless escalation." This was stated on the social network X by the EU High Representative for Foreign Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is another unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of EU member states.

This ongoing reckless escalation threatens regional security. We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government.

- Kallas wrote.

Recall

Romanian F-16 fighters, which took off due to a Russian drone on Saturday, September 13, did not shoot it down because the drone "returned to Ukraine." This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu.

Operated in NATO country's airspace for about 50 minutes: Zelenskyy on Russian drone in Romania13.09.25, 20:30 • 10009 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Romania