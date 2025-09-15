"Reckless escalation": Kallas on Russian drone that flew into Romania

The incursion of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace is a "reckless escalation." This was stated on the social network X by the EU High Representative for Foreign Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is another unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of EU member states.

This ongoing reckless escalation threatens regional security. We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government. - Kallas wrote.

Recall

Romanian F-16 fighters, which took off due to a Russian drone on Saturday, September 13, did not shoot it down because the drone "returned to Ukraine." This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu.

Operated in NATO country's airspace for about 50 minutes: Zelenskyy on Russian drone in Romania