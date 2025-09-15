"Reckless escalation": Kallas on Russian drone that flew into Romania
Kyiv • UNN
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called the incursion of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace a "reckless escalation." She noted that this is an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of EU member states, which threatens regional security.
The incursion of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace is a "reckless escalation." This was stated on the social network X by the EU High Representative for Foreign Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to her, the violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is another unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of EU member states.
This ongoing reckless escalation threatens regional security. We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government.
Recall
Romanian F-16 fighters, which took off due to a Russian drone on Saturday, September 13, did not shoot it down because the drone "returned to Ukraine." This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu.
Operated in NATO country's airspace for about 50 minutes: Zelenskyy on Russian drone in Romania13.09.25, 20:30 • 10009 views