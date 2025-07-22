$41.820.07
08:08 AM • 17794 views
Received a $3,000 bribe: Deputy Head of District Military Recruitment Center Detained in Odesa Region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

The suspect demanded money for removing a conscript who violated military registration rules from the wanted list.

Received a $3,000 bribe: Deputy Head of District Military Recruitment Center Detained in Odesa Region

In the Odesa region, police and SBU officers detained the deputy head of one of the district TCC and SP for receiving an illegal benefit of 3,000 dollars. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the deputy head of one of the departments of the Odesa district territorial center for recruitment and social support, who is also the head of the mobilization work accounting department, was engaged in corrupt activities. The official demanded 3,000 dollars from a conscript who violated military registration rules for removing him from the wanted persons database.

The money was transferred in two tranches – the suspect sent his messenger to collect it. The deputy head of the TCC was detained after the client transferred the second part of the bribe, amounting to 2,000 dollars.

The man was charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty for this crime of imprisonment for up to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Currently, the court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for the detainee in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of 1 million 211 thousand 200 hryvnias.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, an employee of the capital's court was notified of suspicion for extorting and receiving money from colleagues for assistance in updating military registration data at the TCC. The cost of the service was estimated from 4,000 to 5,900 US dollars.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
