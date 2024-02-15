Ratio of forces near Avdiivka is 1:7 - 3rd Brigade press officer

The situation in the Avdiivka sector is tense, the ratio of forces is one to seven. This was reported by the press officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade Oleksandr Borodin on the air of Radio Svoboda, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the enemy sent mechanized brigades and special forces to the Avdiivka sector.

We need to understand that there are two armies against us. The ratio is about one to seven. This is a very serious challenge. Compared to Bakhmut, where we were also on the defense during the Wagner PMC, there was a mixture of convicts and special forces. And here we have mechanized line brigades and GRU specialists. That is, this is probably the most serious fist of Russia in Ukraine said Oleksandr Borodin.

Addendum Addendum

He emphasized that Ukrainian forces are in a difficult defense format in the Avdiivka sector.

Some of our units operate in 360 degrees. So, the situation is really difficult, and one of the elements is that the enemy can strike almost completely 360 degrees in some areas. This does not mean that we are completely surrounded in these areas, but it does mean that they can hit said the press officer

Context

On February 15, the military of the Third Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that they had been urgently redeployed to the area of Avdiivka in Donetsk region to reinforce Ukrainian troops. In particular, the deputy commander of the brigade, Maksym Zhorin, said that the fighting in Avdiivka was many times more difficult than the fighting in Bakhmut.

