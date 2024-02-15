Ratio of forces near Avdiivka is 1:7 - 3rd Brigade press officer

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ratio of forces near Avdiivka is 1:7 - 3rd Brigade press officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31891 views

According to a spokesman for the 3rd Brigade, the ratio of Ukrainian to Russian forces near Avdiivka is 1:7, and the tense situation requires Ukrainian units to operate in complex 360-degree defense formats.

The situation in the Avdiivka sector is tense, the ratio of forces is one to seven. This was reported by the press officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade Oleksandr Borodin on the air of Radio Svoboda, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the enemy sent mechanized brigades and special forces to the Avdiivka sector.

We need to understand that there are two armies against us. The ratio is about one to seven. This is a very serious challenge. Compared to Bakhmut, where we were also on the defense during the Wagner PMC, there was a mixture of convicts and special forces. And here we have mechanized line brigades and GRU specialists. That is, this is probably the most serious fist of Russia in Ukraine

said Oleksandr Borodin.

Addendum Addendum

He emphasized that Ukrainian forces are in a difficult defense format in the Avdiivka sector.

Some of our units operate in 360 degrees. So, the situation is really difficult, and one of the elements is that the enemy can strike almost completely 360 degrees in some areas. This does not mean that we are completely surrounded in these areas, but it does mean that they can hit

said the press officer

Context

On February 15, the military of the Third Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that they had been urgently redeployed to the area of Avdiivka in Donetsk region to reinforce Ukrainian troops. In particular, the deputy commander of the brigade, Maksym Zhorin, said that the fighting in Avdiivka was many times more difficult than the fighting in Bakhmut.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
denys-prokopenkoDenys Prokopenko
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

