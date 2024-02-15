Avdiivka risks falling under Russian control - White House

The Ukrainian frontline city of Avdiivka is under threat of capture by Russian troops. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said this and called on the US House of Representatives to send vital military aid to Kyiv, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, we are receiving reports from Ukrainians that the situation is critical, with Russians continuing to put pressure on Ukrainian positions every day. Avdiivka is at risk of falling under Russian control," Kirby said.

