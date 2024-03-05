Rapid Recovery Program: Government allocates UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions. These funds will be used to repair residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

The Government continues its rapid recovery program. Today we are allocating additional UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions. These funds will be used to repair residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure. All the things that communities and Ukrainian families need in the first place - Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that the government wants as many Ukrainians as possible to return from abroad.

We are not talking about administrative measures, but only about incentives. Rapid rebuilding of infrastructure, more security, better living conditions, more opportunities for self-realization - Shmyhal noted.

Addendum

The total cost of reconstruction and restoration in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia is estimated at $486 billion over the next ten years.

