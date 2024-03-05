Rapid Recovery Program: Government allocates UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18752 views

01:12 PM • 62456 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46164 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 218899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195628 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178255 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222576 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249585 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155414 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18649 views

01:12 PM • 62378 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 218813 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177096 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195554 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12458 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21293 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21795 views

09:23 AM • 40578 views

09:06 AM • 48290 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rapid Recovery Program: Government allocates UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25857 views

The Ukrainian government has allocated an additional UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions to repair homes, schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure damaged during the war through the Rapid Recovery Program.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions. These funds will be used to repair residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

The Government continues its rapid recovery program. Today we are allocating additional UAH 9.3 billion for 13 regions. These funds will be used to repair residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure. All the things that communities and Ukrainian families need in the first place

- Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that the government wants as many Ukrainians as possible to return from abroad.

We are not talking about administrative measures, but only about incentives. Rapid rebuilding of infrastructure, more security, better living conditions, more opportunities for self-realization

- Shmyhal noted.

Addendum

The total cost of reconstruction and restoration in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia is estimated at $486 billion over the next ten years.

Japan should become one of the leaders of economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal20.02.24, 09:34 • 31219 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
