Raped partner's child for 8 years - Khmelnytskyi resident faces life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, the case of a 48-year-old man who has been abusing a minor child since 2017 has been sent to court. He faces life imprisonment for lewd acts and rape.

Raped partner's child for 8 years - Khmelnytskyi resident faces life imprisonment

Prosecutors of the Kamianets-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Khmelnytskyi region have sent a case to court regarding violence against a minor child, which had been ongoing since 2017. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The accused is a 48-year-old man - he is involved in at least seven episodes of particularly serious crimes against the sexual freedom and integrity of a child - lewd acts of a sexual nature and rape of a minor.

All these crimes are covered by Part 2 of Article 156, Part 4 of Article 153, Part 6 of Article 153, Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, the illegal acts lasted for several years - from the time the victim was five years old until she turned thirteen.

The man lived with the girl's mother. The investigation established that since 2017, he systematically committed lewd acts against the girl. Taking advantage of the mother's absence, in 2020 and 2024-2025, the accused repeatedly committed acts of sexual violence. After breaking up with the mother, he continued the crimes in his own home, inviting children under the pretext of communicating with their younger son. He would turn on cartoons for his son, and then commit sexual violence against the girl again.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The perpetrator threatened the victim and her mother to force them to remain silent. But the victim told her mother about everything she had experienced, after which she contacted the police.

Currently, the accused is in custody without the right to bail, and faces life imprisonment.

Recall

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a woman who had been abusing children in a family-type orphanage for several years. According to the investigation, she used physical and psychological violence against five minors.

Yevhen Ustimenko

