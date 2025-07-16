Raped a Ukrainian woman in Kherson region in 2022: Russian soldier declared suspect

The Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, in coordination with prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, has notified a Russian serviceman of suspicion of raping a civilian. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, in August 2022, the serviceman arrived at the territory of a household in Kherson Oblast, where the victim lived with her family. He ordered the woman to go with him to a nearby house, where he threatened her with a firearm, used physical force, and raped her.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding this fact. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years, or life imprisonment.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies notified of suspicion three commanders of Russian army units. They are accused of shelling a civilian gathering in Chernihiv on March 16, 2022: 20 people died then, and 28 more were injured.