Raped a Ukrainian woman in Kherson region in 2022: Russian soldier declared suspect

The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1590 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 21745 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 46998 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 61928 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76787 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183618 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230725 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243757 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107504 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 128684 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 42400 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230728 views
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Raped a Ukrainian woman in Kherson region in 2022: Russian soldier declared suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

A Russian serviceman has been notified of suspicion of raping a civilian woman in the Kherson region. The crime occurred in August 2022, when the occupier threatened the woman with a weapon and used force.

Raped a Ukrainian woman in Kherson region in 2022: Russian soldier declared suspect

The Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, in coordination with prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, has notified a Russian serviceman of suspicion of raping a civilian. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, in August 2022, the serviceman arrived at the territory of a household in Kherson Oblast, where the victim lived with her family. He ordered the woman to go with him to a nearby house, where he threatened her with a firearm, used physical force, and raped her.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding this fact. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years, or life imprisonment.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies notified of suspicion three commanders of Russian army units. They are accused of shelling a civilian gathering in Chernihiv on March 16, 2022: 20 people died then, and 28 more were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Chernihiv
