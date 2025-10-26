Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week

The beginning of the new week in Ukraine will be cool with periodic rains, but from Thursday-Friday, most regions are expected to see warming and clearing. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Monday will be rainy and even heavy in the central part of Ukraine (except Vinnytsia region), in the south and eastern regions, as well as in Sumy region. The cyclone - Didenko reported.

According to her, strong south-easterly winds will accompany the rains. In the west, north, and the aforementioned Vinnytsia region, no significant precipitation is expected on Monday.

The air temperature during the day on October 27 will be low, +7+12 degrees, except in the south and southeast where it will be warmer, +12+16 degrees.

In Kyiv on Monday, there will be no rain, and during the day, thermometers will barely reach +8+10 degrees.

The first half of the week in Ukraine will be cool with periodic rains, additional heating (in moderation) will not hurt, but from Thursday-Friday, most regions are expected to see warming and clearing. The immediate synoptic situation is quite comfortable, so do not pay attention to apocalyptic rumors, panic-mongers, and manipulators. Autumn is progressing steadily, it will not provide enough sun or warmth on Monday, but it will on Friday-Saturday - Didenko summarized.

Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week