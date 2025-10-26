$41.900.00
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and wounded
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

The beginning of the week in Ukraine will be cool with intermittent rains, especially in the central, southern, and eastern parts. From Thursday-Friday, warming and clearing are expected in most regions.

Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week

The beginning of the new week in Ukraine will be cool with periodic rains, but from Thursday-Friday, most regions are expected to see warming and clearing. This was reported by  UNN  with reference to forecaster  Natalka Didenko.  

Monday will be rainy and even heavy in the central part of Ukraine (except Vinnytsia region), in the south and eastern regions, as well as in Sumy region. The cyclone  

- Didenko reported.

According to her, strong south-easterly winds will accompany the rains. In the west, north, and the aforementioned Vinnytsia region, no significant precipitation is expected on Monday.

The air temperature during the day on October 27 will be low, +7+12 degrees, except in the south and southeast where it will be warmer, +12+16 degrees.

In Kyiv on Monday, there will be no rain, and during the day, thermometers will barely reach +8+10 degrees.

The first half of the week in Ukraine will be cool with periodic rains, additional heating (in moderation) will not hurt, but from Thursday-Friday, most regions are expected to see warming and clearing. The immediate synoptic situation is quite comfortable, so do not pay attention to apocalyptic rumors, panic-mongers, and manipulators. Autumn is progressing steadily, it will not provide enough sun or warmth on Monday, but it will on Friday-Saturday  

- Didenko summarized.

Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week17.10.25, 14:03 • 15638 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Heating
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv