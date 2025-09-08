Rains return to Ukraine: there will be local precipitation, but warm weather - forecaster Didenko

Ukrainians can expect several rainy days, but without drastic changes in temperature. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, who detailed the weather conditions for the coming days on her Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

According to the forecaster, on September 9, local, periodic rains will pass through Ukraine – some with thunderstorms, some without squalls and thunder, so not all regions will receive precipitation.

At night, +12–18 °C is expected, and during the day the air will warm up to +22–28 °C. In Kyiv, there is a possibility of rain in the evening, and the daytime temperature will reach about +25 °C.

Fluctuations, of course, will occur, but for now, the temperatures will be pleasing. Of course, for those who prefer warmth and are not waiting for frosts - Didenko emphasized.

On September 10, rains will mainly affect the southern regions, and on September 11–12, precipitation is expected in the west of the country. At the same time, most of the territory will remain under the influence of dry and warm weather with cool nights and fresh mornings.

Just an opportunity to wear jackets that make you sweat in summer, but don't fit under a coat or jacket in autumn - the forecaster ironically concluded.

