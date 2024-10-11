Rains in the west, warmth in the south: weather forecast for today

Rains are expected in the western and some other regions of Ukraine today, while the rest of the country is without precipitation. The temperature during the day will be 13-26°, the warmest in the south, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on October 11, there will be rain in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, and no precipitation in the rest of the country.

Southeast wind with a shift to northwest during the day in the western regions, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures at night are 9-14°, up to 17° on the seaside, in the eastern regions 5-10° Celsius; during the day 18-23°, up to 26° in the south, 13-18° in the western regions.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 9-14°, during the day 18-23°; in Kyiv at night 12-14°, during the day about 20°.