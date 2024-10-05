Rains and up to 27°C: weather forecast for today

Rains are expected in parts of Ukraine today, with daytime temperatures of 10-27°, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on October 5, it will rain at times in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions; northeast wind, 5-10 m/s; temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 16-21°, in the far west 10-15°.

In the rest of the country, cloudy weather, no precipitation, only in the Cherkasy region rain in the afternoon; south wind, 7-12 m/s; temperature at night 9-14°, in the Odesa region 13-18°, during the day 22-27°.

In Kyiv region

Sometimes rain. Wind is mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 16-21°; in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 17-19°.