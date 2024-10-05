Rains and up to 27°C: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Rains are expected in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, with temperatures of 11-21°. In the rest of the country, no precipitation, temperature 9-27°. In Kyiv, it will rain, the temperature will be 14-16° at night and 17-19° during the day.
Rains are expected in parts of Ukraine today, with daytime temperatures of 10-27°, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, on October 5, it will rain at times in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions; northeast wind, 5-10 m/s; temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 16-21°, in the far west 10-15°.
In the rest of the country, cloudy weather, no precipitation, only in the Cherkasy region rain in the afternoon; south wind, 7-12 m/s; temperature at night 9-14°, in the Odesa region 13-18°, during the day 22-27°.
In Kyiv region
Sometimes rain. Wind is mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 16-21°; in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 17-19°.