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Rain will sweep across Ukraine: where bad weather is expected on October 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

On October 18, cloudy skies and rain will cover most of Ukraine, with significant precipitation possible in the south and center. In Kyiv, 13–15°C.

Rain will sweep across Ukraine: where bad weather is expected on October 18

On Sunday, October 18, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain is expected, with locally heavy rain during the day in the southern and most central regions; light rain in the far west of the country.

There will be fog in the Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kyiv regions in the morning. The wind will be northeasterly, and northwesterly in the west of the country, at 5–10 m/s. The temperature will be 13–18° during the day, 18–23° in the southeastern part, and 9–14° in the western regions

- the statement says.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Sunday. The temperature will be 13–15°.

Horoscope for October 12–18: who the stars promise a career breakthrough, and whom they warn about financial risks11.10.26, 11:35 • 13532 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv