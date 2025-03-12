Rain and thunderstorms are coming to Ukraine: weather deterioration is expected tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, March 13, Ukraine is expected to experience deteriorating weather conditions. Forecasters warn of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s, especially in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia.
The weather conditions in Ukraine will worsen as early as tomorrow. Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.
Details
On March 13, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, forecasters warn.
Warm, like at the end of April: the weather in Kyiv broke five records in three days10.03.25, 14:36 • 19855 views
In Kyiv and the region, as well as throughout Ukraine (except for the eastern and most western regions), gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted. Hazard level I (yellow) has been declared.
In addition, on March 12-13, significant snow avalanche danger (III level) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk and the eastern part of Zakarpattia oblasts.
Weather for March 12: what to expect from atmospheric fronts from the west12.03.25, 06:41 • 26072 views