Radiation background in Kyiv and region is normal after drone attack on Chornobyl NPP
Kyiv • UNN
After a Russian drone strike at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the outer skin of the Arch caught fire. The fire is localized, and monitoring systems record normal radiation levels in Kyiv and the region.
The radiation background in Kyiv and the region is within normal limits. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Monitoring systems operate continuously, taking measurements every three hours.
City services are coordinating with emergency units involved in the response to the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl zone. In the event of an escalation of the situation, the Kyiv Emergency Rescue Service is ready to respond quickly and provide the necessary assistance.
Recall
