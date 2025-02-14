Radiation background in Kyiv and region is normal after drone attack on Chornobyl NPP

The radiation background in Kyiv and the region is within normal limits. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Monitoring systems operate continuously, taking measurements every three hours.

City services are coordinating with emergency units involved in the response to the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl zone. In the event of an escalation of the situation, the Kyiv Emergency Rescue Service is ready to respond quickly and provide the necessary assistance.

Recall

After an enemy drone strike at Chornobyl NPP, the outer cladding of the New Safe Confinement Arch caught fire. The fire was localized, and the radiation background remains normal.

