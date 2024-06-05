Rada supports changes in the diplomatic service: what is expected

The Verkhovna Rada in the first reading voted for the draft law No. 10370 on improving the passage of diplomatic service, the Deputy Corps reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the explanatory note, the document is aimed at improving the procedure for passing the diplomatic service and improving the efficiency of performing the tasks and functions assigned to them by the diplomatic service bodies.

MP Iryna Gerashchenko said in Telegram that "there is a norm in this draft that there should be sanctions for violating the 'foreign policy unity'.

According to the explanatory note, the draft law in particular defines " the mechanism of monitoring by the diplomatic service bodies for compliance by state bodies with the unity of the foreign policy course of the state, the fulfillment of international obligations of Ukraine by making state bodies in case of violation of the unity of the foreign policy course of the state, non-fulfillment or improper fulfillment of international obligations of Ukraine mandatory for consideration of submissions on the elimination of violations, and making, if necessary, proposals to take the necessary measures to the president of Ukraine or the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (amendments to Article 7 of the law)".

Also, according to Gerashchenko, the draft law defines the powers and functions of the diplomatic service bodies and regulates the issue of passing diplomatic service by military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the offices of military attaches and representatives of the Ministry of defense at foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine.

"The draft also restricts the right to leave employees of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine on long - term business trips," Gerashchenko said.