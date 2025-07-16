Rada increased the number of SBU personnel by 10,000 16 July 2025

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11241 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14458 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35793 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59806 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74227 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 86027 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199857 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239888 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244560 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107971 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.9m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 67527 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89397 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53723 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49693 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 32485 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 11238 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 22569 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 199853 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 120592 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 123613 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49901 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89603 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 63447 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 80336 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 108500 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

Rada increased the number of SBU personnel by 10,000 16 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that increases the total number of SBU personnel by 10,000 people, allocating 10,000 to the Special Operations Center "A". The grounds and procedure for the use of weapons and special means by the SBU have also been established.

Rada increased the number of SBU personnel by 10,000

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading and in general a draft law that provides for an increase in the number of the Security Service of Ukraine, and to fix 10,000 people for the Special Operations Center "A".

This was reported by People's Deputy, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

№13353 - adopted as a basis and in general

- Kostenko reported.

According to the draft law, it is planned to increase the total number of the SBU:

  • in peacetime – from 27,000 to 37,000 people, of which the number of the SBU unit carrying out operational-combat activities and special measures (CSO “A”) is 10,000 people;
    • in a special period (except for the period of martial law) – from 31,000 to 41,000 people, of which the number of the CSO “A” unit is 10,000 people;
      • for the period of martial law – in the number according to the mobilization plan for a special period, while the number of CSO “A” during the period of martial law must be at least 10,000 people.

        Also, the grounds and procedure for the use of weapons and special means are established for the SBU. In particular, SBU servicemen during anti-terrorist operations, measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as when performing tasks related to participation in the defense of the state, have the right to use and apply weapons and combat equipment in the manner and cases established for formations, military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

        Recall

        The Verkhovna Rada in the second reading and in general adopted draft law №13229, which will allow citizens aged 60 and older to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law. 

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Politics
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9