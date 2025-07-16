Rada increased the number of SBU personnel by 10,000 16 July 2025

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading and in general a draft law that provides for an increase in the number of the Security Service of Ukraine, and to fix 10,000 people for the Special Operations Center "A".

This was reported by People's Deputy, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko, as reported by UNN.

№13353 - adopted as a basis and in general - Kostenko reported.

According to the draft law, it is planned to increase the total number of the SBU:

in peacetime – from 27,000 to 37,000 people, of which the number of the SBU unit carrying out operational-combat activities and special measures (CSO “A”) is 10,000 people;

in a special period (except for the period of martial law) – from 31,000 to 41,000 people, of which the number of the CSO “A” unit is 10,000 people;

for the period of martial law – in the number according to the mobilization plan for a special period, while the number of CSO “A” during the period of martial law must be at least 10,000 people.

Also, the grounds and procedure for the use of weapons and special means are established for the SBU. In particular, SBU servicemen during anti-terrorist operations, measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as when performing tasks related to participation in the defense of the state, have the right to use and apply weapons and combat equipment in the manner and cases established for formations, military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

