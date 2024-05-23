Rada fails to pass bill on peculiarities of appointment of judges during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to adopt draft law No. 9439 on the peculiarities of appointing judges under martial law, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada has failed (draft law) No. 9439 on the peculiarities of appointment of judges under martial law. "There were only 216 votes in favor. There are also 216 for the return. The bill is considered rejected," MP Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to the MP, he envisaged a provision "to establish that temporarily, during the term of martial law, as well as within one year from the date of its termination or cancellation, as an exception, the President of Ukraine may return the submission on the appointment of a judge to the High Council of Justice for reconsideration in case of receipt from the SBU, NABU in relation to the candidate for judge in respect of whom the submission was made, information indicating that such a person has committed actions that may threaten the national security of Ukraine or harm national interests." The returned submission would necessarily be accompanied by information received from the SSU and NABU that served as the basis for such a return.

"This allows the President to influence the choice of candidates," the MP said.

Zelensky appoints 116 new judges to local courts