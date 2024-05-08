Zelensky appoints 116 new judges to local courts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees appointing 116 judges to the positions of local court judges. This is reported on the website of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra emphasized on her Facebook page that 22% to 61% of judicial positions remain unfilled, depending on the specialization.

Some courts do not administer justice due to the absence of judges. This affects both the access of citizens and businesses to justice and the workload of judges, and as a result, affects the timeframe for consideration of cases Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra

She emphasized that after signing the decrees, "the problem will not be solved completely, because the announced tenders will last until 2025," but she called this step the beginning of solving the problem.

I can already report on the work done in the Office of the President, which I started with: an inventory of the proposals for the appointment of judges submitted by the High Council of Justice; development of a concept for the development of the justice system with clear KPIs for 2024-2026 Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra

VR plans to consider draft law on peculiarities of appointment of judges during martial law