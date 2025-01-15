The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law for 90 days - until May 9, the parliamentary faction reported, writes UNN.

"The Verkhovna Rada extended the martial law for 90 days - until May 9. "For" - 315", - said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram.

"The Rada voted for law #12404 on the next extension of the martial law in Ukraine. "For" - 315. Further signing by the President", - also wrote MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak in Telegram.

According to the MP, this will be the 14th time the Rada votes for martial law and mobilization. "From February 08 to May 09 this year", - Zhelezniak noted.

