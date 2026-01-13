Rada dismissed Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission for the resignation of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

235 deputies voted for Maliuk's dismissal, while 47 voted against, and 9 abstained.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence re-supported the President's submission for the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. The decision was made after yesterday's failure, with 12 votes "for".