Rada dismissed Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada supported the motion to dismiss Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine. 235 deputies voted for the dismissal.
Details
235 deputies voted for Maliuk's dismissal, while 47 voted against, and 9 abstained.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence re-supported the President's submission for the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. The decision was made after yesterday's failure, with 12 votes "for".