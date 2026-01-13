$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 12951 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 25835 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 43213 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 33277 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 32253 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 53453 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22862 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23587 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 54653 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
Rada dismissed Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported the motion to dismiss Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine. 235 deputies voted for the dismissal.

Rada dismissed Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission for the resignation of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

235 deputies voted for Maliuk's dismissal, while 47 voted against, and 9 abstained.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence re-supported the President's submission for the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. The decision was made after yesterday's failure, with 12 votes "for".

Alla Kiosak

Politics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada