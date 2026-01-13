Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
08:22 AM • 6460 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 11867 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 25134 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 42494 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 32675 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 31965 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 52607 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22818 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23555 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 54079 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.7m/s
78%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM • 18477 views
ISW: Russians increasingly feel the consequences of the Kremlin's bet on the defense industry due to the war in UkraineJanuary 13, 02:51 AM • 6454 views
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierVideoJanuary 13, 04:01 AM • 7346 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM • 11283 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 4846 views
Publications
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 5018 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 52608 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 48046 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 54079 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 49703 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 40687 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 35760 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 41122 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 43001 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 99124 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Social network
Tor missile system
Shahed-136

Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense. 265 people's deputies voted for this decision.

Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

265 People's Deputies of Ukraine voted in favor.

I am leaving this position with confidence that the processes launched will become the foundation for further changes and reforms, and our common achievements will serve as the basis for Ukraine's stability 

– Shmyhal.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a change in the format of the Ministry of Defense, proposing Mykhailo Fedorov to head it. Denys Shmyhal remains in the team; he has been offered another important area of state work.

Parliamentary Defense Committee supported Shmyhal's dismissal from the post of Minister of Defense12.01.26, 15:27 • 2908 views

Alla Kiosak

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal