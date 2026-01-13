Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense
UNN
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense. 265 people's deputies voted for this decision.
265 People's Deputies of Ukraine voted in favor.
I am leaving this position with confidence that the processes launched will become the foundation for further changes and reforms, and our common achievements will serve as the basis for Ukraine's stability
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a change in the format of the Ministry of Defense, proposing Mykhailo Fedorov to head it. Denys Shmyhal remains in the team; he has been offered another important area of state work.
