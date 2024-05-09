Rada allows Ukrposhta staff to own weapons

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill with proposals from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that would grant Ukrposhta staff the right to bear and use weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 8423 and a statement by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Details

No. 8423 - President's proposals to the draft law on postal services. For - 319 - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, Ukrposhta employees will have the right to use firearms to protect their funds. It is noted that Ukrposhta employees will have the right to own weapons only if they have undergone appropriate special training.

Employees will be able to use weapons only in exceptional cases: to repel an attack on postal service personnel in case of a threat to their life or health; to repel a group or armed attack on postal facilities to ensure the safety of funds.

An employee of the postal security unit of the designated postal operator is authorized to use firearms only after being warned of the need to stop illegal actions and the intention to use weapons - the draft law says.

However, according to the draft law, the use of firearms without warning is allowed under the following conditions: in the event of an armed attack, as well as a sudden attack using vehicles or other means that threaten human life or health; to stop an attempt to seize firearms.

In case of harm to the life or health of a person as a result of the use of firearms, an employee of the postal security unit of the designated postal operator is obliged to immediately provide him/her with first aid, call for medical assistance, take measures to ensure the protection of the scene and immediately notify his/her immediate supervisor and the National Police of Ukraine - the document says.

It is noted that the list of positions of Ukrposhta employees who are granted the right to carry and use firearms is determined by the Ministry of Infrastructure in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Addendum

Draft law No. 8423 was passed in the second reading on November 22 last year. However, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the draft law and returned it to the Rada with his proposals. At that time, the draft law, which was adopted by the deputies, stated that in order to protect postal facilities, postal items and funds (including during transportation and delivery), the staff of postal operators who have undergone special training is granted the right to carry and use weapons, self-defense and personal protective equipment.

The list of positions that would be authorized to carry weapons would be determined by the Ministry of Infrastructure in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And the Cabinet of Ministers would have to establish the procedure for special training, acquisition, storage, accounting, use and application of weapons, self-defense and personal protection equipment.