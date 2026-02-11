$43.030.02
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 3148 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 11993 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 15453 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 30961 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 32957 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 30026 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30976 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24957 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19959 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 23164 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that grants a 12-month deferment from mobilization to persons aged 18-24. This applies to those who served under contract during martial law.

Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"

The Verkhovna Rada has granted a 12-month deferment from mobilization for young people aged 18-24 who have served under contract during martial law, by adopting the relevant bill (No. 13574), the parliament announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The document, as noted, concerns conscripts and reservists aged 18 to 25 who, during martial law, signed a one-year contract and have already been discharged from service.

Addition

Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized that an important part of the contract for military personnel aged 18-24 is the opportunity to receive a one-year deferment from mobilization after completing service. And that the Ministry of Defense team, together with the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, finalized the relevant bill.

The Rada is preparing to adopt a law on deferment for military personnel aged 18-24 after a year of service09.02.26, 12:59 • 4021 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada