Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"

The Verkhovna Rada has granted a 12-month deferment from mobilization for young people aged 18-24 who have served under contract during martial law, by adopting the relevant bill (No. 13574), the parliament announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The document, as noted, concerns conscripts and reservists aged 18 to 25 who, during martial law, signed a one-year contract and have already been discharged from service.

Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized that an important part of the contract for military personnel aged 18-24 is the opportunity to receive a one-year deferment from mobilization after completing service. And that the Ministry of Defense team, together with the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, finalized the relevant bill.

