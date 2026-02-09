$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 15382 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 22014 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 39239 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 40762 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 36786 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 35987 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26089 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17738 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13256 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
The Rada is preparing to adopt a law on deferment for military personnel aged 18-24 after a year of service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Verkhovna Rada may adopt a draft law on a 12-month deferment from re-mobilization for military personnel aged 18-24 who have served one year under contract. The document may be adopted during the next plenary week.

The Rada is preparing to adopt a law on deferment for military personnel aged 18-24 after a year of service

The Verkhovna Rada may soon adopt a bill that provides for a 12-month deferment from re-mobilization for military personnel aged 18-24 who have served one year under contract. This was stated by People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Fedir Venislavskyi on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Fedir Venislavskyi announced that the document could be adopted as early as the next plenary week of the Verkhovna Rada.

I think that at this plenary session we will adopt this bill, and young people who have served one year will have the right to 12 months of rest and will not be mobilized again.

- said the MP.

According to the people's deputy, the document was prepared a long time ago, but its consideration was delayed due to political manipulation and distortion of facts. Venislavskyi also emphasized that after February 11, no drastic changes or problems in this matter are expected.

Recall

In Ukraine, 161,000 cases of AWOL were recorded in 10 months, which is 4 times more than a year earlier.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Fedir Venislavskyi
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine