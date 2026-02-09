The Rada is preparing to adopt a law on deferment for military personnel aged 18-24 after a year of service
The Verkhovna Rada may adopt a draft law on a 12-month deferment from re-mobilization for military personnel aged 18-24 who have served one year under contract. The document may be adopted during the next plenary week.
This was stated by People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Fedir Venislavskyi on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.
Fedir Venislavskyi announced that the document could be adopted as early as the next plenary week of the Verkhovna Rada.
I think that at this plenary session we will adopt this bill, and young people who have served one year will have the right to 12 months of rest and will not be mobilized again.
According to the people's deputy, the document was prepared a long time ago, but its consideration was delayed due to political manipulation and distortion of facts. Venislavskyi also emphasized that after February 11, no drastic changes or problems in this matter are expected.
In Ukraine, 161,000 cases of AWOL were recorded in 10 months, which is 4 times more than a year earlier.