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Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner have ended: they lasted more than three hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Putin’s talks with the special envoys of the U.S. president ended after more than three hours. The American delegation left the Kremlin.

Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner have ended: they lasted more than three hours

Talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have concluded. UNN reports this, citing Russian media.

Details

The meeting reportedly lasted more than three hours. Afterward, the motorcade carrying the American delegation left the Kremlin.

Later, Putin’s investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev published a photo following the talks.

Reminder

At the beginning of the talks, Putin said that he planned to discuss with Witkoff and Kushner "all modalities of a settlement in Ukraine."

The Russian dictator also boasted that Kyiv was not being hit from "zero hours."

Witkoff and Kushner are taking a proposal to Moscow and Kyiv to end the war — Trump04.09.26, 22:32 • 11847 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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