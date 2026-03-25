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Putin's Russia is the main driving force behind migration crises in Europe - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

The Kremlin organizes flows of illegal immigrants through Belarus to destabilize the EU and introduce agents. The goal is to distract the West from helping Ukraine.

Putin's Russia is the main driving force behind migration crises in Europe - CPD
Photo: CPD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

The Russian Federation and its dictator Vladimir Putin are the "main driving force" behind migration crises in Europe over the past decade. The Kremlin is involved in large-scale refugee flows - from the Syrian war in 2015 to the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

Most illegal immigrants enter the EU borders with direct Russian assistance. The scheme includes issuing Russian visas and organized movement of people through Belarus to the borders of Poland, Lithuania or Finland to create provocations.

Under the guise of refugees, Russians are trying to infiltrate their agents to carry out sabotage at critical infrastructure facilities and radicalize the internal situation in NATO countries, the CPD stated.

The Center also added that artificial migration crises are beneficial to Moscow for political destabilization of Europe and influencing elections by strengthening the ratings of radical parties.

By creating tension at the borders, the Kremlin seeks to force the EU to shift its focus from military support for Ukraine to solving internal security problems.

- the post says.

Recall

In October 2025, Lithuania recorded 275 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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