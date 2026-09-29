Putin's representative held talks in the United States on "peace and energy" - media

Kyrylo Dmytriiev. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

On Tuesday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s representative Kirill Dmitriev held “constructive” talks with U.S. officials on ending the war in Ukraine, including possible joint U.S.-Russia energy initiatives in the postwar period. A U.S. official told Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Details

Dmitriev, who also heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund (RDIF), visited following the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York last week; during that meeting, Zelenskyy said they had discussed the possibility of a ceasefire involving energy infrastructure facilities.

Earlier this month, Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Putin in Moscow.

Dmitriev was in Washington “to continue constructive discussions on a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and possible joint U.S.-Russia energy initiatives after the war ends,” the U.S. official said.

Putin's representative heads to the US for talks with Trump's team — media