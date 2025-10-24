Putin's representative confirms visit to US for dialogue amid sanctions - media

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, confirmed on Friday that he is in the United States for a long-planned meeting, which, he said, confirms the continuation of the Russian-American dialogue, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"This meeting of mine was planned quite a long time ago, and the American side did not cancel it, despite a number of recent unfriendly steps. We will continue the dialogue," he said. - Dmitriev stated.

This week, US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies to pressure the Kremlin leader to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Last week, Trump spoke with Putin and said he planned to meet with him soon, but Trump later canceled the summit, saying it could happen at another time.

"The Russian-American dialogue will continue, but it is certainly only possible if Russia's interests are taken into account and respected," Dmitriev said.

He declined to say who he met with and predicted that US oil sanctions would backfire.

"This will only lead to higher gas prices at American gas stations," Dmitriev said.

Citing sources familiar with the visit, CNN earlier on Friday reported that Dmitriev was expected to meet with Trump administration officials "to continue discussions on Russian-American relations."

Axios reported that Dmitriev will meet with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday. Russian media quoted Dmitriev as saying that he would also meet with other people, whose names he did not disclose.

Dmitriev, who has a good working relationship with Witkoff, declined to say whether a new meeting between Trump and Putin would be on the agenda of his talks.