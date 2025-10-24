$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
04:33 PM • 15547 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 16787 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Putin's representative confirms visit to US for dialogue amid sanctions - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president, confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Putin's representative confirms visit to US for dialogue amid sanctions - media

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, confirmed on Friday that he is in the United States for a long-planned meeting, which, he said, confirms the continuation of the Russian-American dialogue, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"This meeting of mine was planned quite a long time ago, and the American side did not cancel it, despite a number of recent unfriendly steps. We will continue the dialogue," he said.

- Dmitriev stated.

Let's add

This week, US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies to pressure the Kremlin leader to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Last week, Trump spoke with Putin and said he planned to meet with him soon, but Trump later canceled the summit, saying it could happen at another time.

"The Russian-American dialogue will continue, but it is certainly only possible if Russia's interests are taken into account and respected," Dmitriev said.

He declined to say who he met with and predicted that US oil sanctions would backfire.

"This will only lead to higher gas prices at American gas stations," Dmitriev said.

Putin's envoy arrived in the US after new sanctions were imposed against Russia. Tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff - Media24.10.25, 15:29 • 2760 views

Citing sources familiar with the visit, CNN earlier on Friday reported that Dmitriev was expected to meet with Trump administration officials "to continue discussions on Russian-American relations."

Axios reported that Dmitriev will meet with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday. Russian media quoted Dmitriev as saying that he would also meet with other people, whose names he did not disclose.

Dmitriev, who has a good working relationship with Witkoff, declined to say whether a new meeting between Trump and Putin would be on the agenda of his talks.

Antonina Tumanova

