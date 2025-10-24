$41.900.14
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 4386 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 7698 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
07:57 AM • 19424 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 35537 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53536 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 25064 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 19279 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21678 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31504 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday07:11 AM • 28949 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31863 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 31239 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 16952 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 21735 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1588 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 12200 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 13317 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53527 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 54630 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 286 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 17086 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 32010 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 28495 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 32531 views
Putin's envoy arrived in the US after new sanctions were imposed against Russia. Tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Russian President's envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the US for talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting will take place after the US imposed new sanctions against Russia.

Putin's envoy arrived in the US after new sanctions were imposed against Russia. Tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff - Media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent his envoy Kirill Dmitriev to the United States. Dmitriev is expected to meet with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday. This was reported by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet on Saturday with Putin's envoy Dmitriev, who arrived in the US.

- the journalist reports, citing a source.

Let's add

CNN sources also confirm that Russia's chief economic envoy has arrived in the United States for "official" talks just days after President Donald Trump announced new tough sanctions against Russia.

According to media reports, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special envoy of the Kremlin, is expected to meet with representatives of the Trump administration "to continue discussions on relations between the US and Russia."

The visit comes amid growing US frustration over the Kremlin's refusal to end the war in Ukraine and after Trump said he had "canceled" a planned summit with his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin. The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, urging Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

- CNN notes.

As reported by UNN, Putin stated that the sanctions would have a minor impact on the Russian economy, calling them an attempt to pressure Moscow.

Antonina Tumanova

