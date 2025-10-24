Putin's envoy arrived in the US after new sanctions were imposed against Russia. Tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff - Media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent his envoy Kirill Dmitriev to the United States. Dmitriev is expected to meet with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday. This was reported by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

CNN sources also confirm that Russia's chief economic envoy has arrived in the United States for "official" talks just days after President Donald Trump announced new tough sanctions against Russia.

According to media reports, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special envoy of the Kremlin, is expected to meet with representatives of the Trump administration "to continue discussions on relations between the US and Russia."

The visit comes amid growing US frustration over the Kremlin's refusal to end the war in Ukraine and after Trump said he had "canceled" a planned summit with his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin. The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, urging Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.