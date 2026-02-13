Putin's envoy Dmitriev to hold talks with US representatives in Geneva soon - media

$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 12955 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 15756 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 41440 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30065 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will change
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announced
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
Putin's envoy Dmitriev to hold talks with US representatives in Geneva soon - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation Kirill Dmitriev will hold talks with US representatives in Geneva. The meeting will take place separately from the format of negotiations on Ukraine.

Putin's envoy Dmitriev to hold talks with US representatives in Geneva soon - media

Russian President Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev will hold talks with US representatives in Geneva in the near future. The meeting will take place separately from the negotiation format on Ukraine. Russian media reported this with reference to a source, writes UNN.

Details

According to the source, Dmitriev "is focused on restoring relations between Russia and the United States and, as before, will not be part of the Russian delegation participating in the trilateral talks with Ukraine."

Addition

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that the next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would take place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation began preparations for trilateral talks with the United States and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18. Its members included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

