Putin's envoy Dmitriev to hold talks with US representatives in Geneva soon - media

Russian President Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev will hold talks with US representatives in Geneva in the near future. The meeting will take place separately from the negotiation format on Ukraine. Russian media reported this with reference to a source, writes UNN.

According to the source, Dmitriev "is focused on restoring relations between Russia and the United States and, as before, will not be part of the Russian delegation participating in the trilateral talks with Ukraine."

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that the next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would take place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

The Ukrainian delegation began preparations for trilateral talks with the United States and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18. Its members included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.