"Putin will only negotiate when he believes he is losing": Kallas called for increased pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is not interested in peace and called for increased pressure on Russia. This week, the EU plans to adopt the 19th package of sanctions and use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia has no real interest in peace and emphasized that this week the European Union plans to adopt the 19th package of sanctions and support the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kallas, Ukraine "has been ready for an unconditional ceasefire since February, but Russia has no real interest in peace."

We all support President Trump's efforts to end the war, but Putin will only negotiate seriously when he believes he is losing. This week, we aim to adopt a new large package of sanctions against Russia. Every euro we deny Russia, it will not be able to use for the war. Ministers also clearly stated today that after the 19th package, we should work on the next package. It will not be the last.

- said the official.

The head of diplomacy also stressed the importance of abandoning Russian oil and gas and increasing military and financial support for Ukraine.

Ministers today discussed the European Commission's proposal to mobilize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's immediate defense needs. This issue was widely supported today, and it is crucial that we make progress on the legal and fiscal issues this week. A reparations loan can send a very powerful signal to Moscow that it cannot outlast us.

- Kallas concluded.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia is expected this week, and leaders will meet on Thursday.

Alona Utkina

