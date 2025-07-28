$41.770.00
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
06:09 AM • 2320 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 39585 views
Putin wants war and Ukraine's defeat: Yermak stated there are no alternatives to sanctions and tough actions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Head of the President's Office commented on the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 28, stating that Putin responds with war to calls for negotiations. He also emphasized Russia's testing of NATO's reaction with drone flights in the airspace of the Baltic countries.

Putin wants war and Ukraine's defeat: Yermak stated there are no alternatives to sanctions and tough actions against Russia

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reacted to the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yermak's Telegram.

Details

The head of the OP showed a video of the consequences of Russian bombardments of the Ukrainian capital on the night of July 28. He noted that Russian dictator Putin responds in this way to calls to end the war and sit down at the negotiating table.

There is no alternative to sanctions, strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities, and tough actions against Putin's entourage and Putin himself. He wants nothing but war and Ukraine's defeat. And there will be no defeat

 - Yermak stated.

He also added that Russians and their satellites are testing NATO's reaction. This refers to drone flights in the airspace of the Baltic countries.

These are signals that cannot be ignored

- Yermak summarized.

Recall

On the night of July 28, Kyiv suffered an enemy attack. The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, said that windows were blown out in a residential high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Kyiv police showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the capital on the night of July 28. Investigative and operational groups and explosives experts are working at the scenes.

UNN also reported that on the morning of July 28, an unknown drone crossed the airspace of Lithuania from the side of Belarus, it was spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

