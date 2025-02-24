Russia is ready to offer cooperation to the United States on rare earth metals, including in the occupied Donbas. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Russia is ready to offer cooperation to the United States on rare earth metals, including in Donbas and Novorossiya - Putin said.

In addition, the Russian dictator noted that "the resources of rare earth metals in Ukraine still need to be assessed.

In addition, Putin today held a meeting on the development of the rare earth metals industry. According to the president, Russia needs to establish a full cycle of rare earth metal processing, which is necessary for the development of the country's economy and defense industry.

According to the Russian dictator, the output of high-tech goods based on rare and rare-earth metals should increase many times over.

US President Donald Trump, after announced possible major deals with Russia, hinted that "they have huge rare earth metals.

