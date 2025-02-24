Putin wants to offer the US cooperation in mining rare earth metals in the occupied Donbas
Kyiv • UNN
Putin declared that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on the extraction of rare earth metals in the occupied Donbas. He also emphasized the need to establish a full cycle of processing these metals for the development of the Russian economy.
Russia is ready to offer cooperation to the United States on rare earth metals, including in the occupied Donbas. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.
Russia is ready to offer cooperation to the United States on rare earth metals, including in Donbas and Novorossiya
In addition, the Russian dictator noted that "the resources of rare earth metals in Ukraine still need to be assessed.
Add
In addition, Putin today held a meeting on the development of the rare earth metals industry. According to the president, Russia needs to establish a full cycle of rare earth metal processing, which is necessary for the development of the country's economy and defense industry.
According to the Russian dictator, the output of high-tech goods based on rare and rare-earth metals should increase many times over.
Previously
US President Donald Trump, after announced possible major deals with Russia, hinted that "they have huge rare earth metals.
This week or next week: Trump announces meeting with Zelenskiy to sign deal24.02.25, 20:12 • 23269 views