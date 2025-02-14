Putin wants the United States to “withdraw” from this battle, it is Putin who will benefit - Zelensky

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 12393 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54031 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77976 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107002 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78554 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118258 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101266 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113098 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116738 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153868 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91711 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59478 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 89172 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118258 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144456 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49781 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 89172 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134461 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136372 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164590 views
Putin wants the United States to “withdraw” from this battle, it is Putin who will benefit - Zelensky

Putin wants the United States to "withdraw" from this battle, it is Putin who will benefit - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19848 views

President Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the United States to “withdraw” from this battle. This is dangerous for Ukraine, for Europe, and for America. However, it is Putin who will benefit.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the United States to "withdraw" from this battle. This is dangerous for Ukraine, for Europe, and for America. It is Putin who will benefit. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

I think it's primarily Putin's desire for America to withdraw and for Trump to be above this battle. I think it's very dangerous for everybody, absolutely. I am sure it is dangerous for Ukraine, for Europe and for America. It is Putin who will benefit, because then it means that he was able to divide this aid, this power. Europe realizes that it is very close, and it is one continent. That is, Putin's hands will reach them anyway. It's just that without America, it's more likely to be the other way around

- Zelensky said.

“Peace in Europe is at stake": the EU reacted harshly to Trump's talks with Putin13.02.25, 12:41 • 38524 views

The President emphasized that today we cannot lose America, and everyone in Europe is worried.

"I think there is a lot of excitement among Europeans, a lot of excitement. Everyone is afraid that they may be left without American support. I think it's not a good thing. We are talking to everyone, to all the leaders, and they will do everything, and they will meet with President Trump, and they will do everything. But what we already see is that in any case, Europe will increase its unification around Ukraine. We are talking about different support, we understand what we are talking about, because it will be their defense. They understand, they are beginning to understand, some do not understand, there are not many of them, that they are next. So we need to prevent this. To prolong the war on the territory of Ukraine is to allow it, just not today, but tomorrow... This is a great danger," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Putin must be stopped, and the sooner the better. We also need to support Ukraine, the stronger we are, the safer it will be for Europe.

Scholz calls to recognize the war in Ukraine as an emergency for German security14.02.25, 07:13 • 30709 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising