Putin wants the United States to “withdraw” from this battle, it is Putin who will benefit - Zelensky

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the United States to "withdraw" from this battle. This is dangerous for Ukraine, for Europe, and for America. It is Putin who will benefit. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

I think it's primarily Putin's desire for America to withdraw and for Trump to be above this battle. I think it's very dangerous for everybody, absolutely. I am sure it is dangerous for Ukraine, for Europe and for America. It is Putin who will benefit, because then it means that he was able to divide this aid, this power. Europe realizes that it is very close, and it is one continent. That is, Putin's hands will reach them anyway. It's just that without America, it's more likely to be the other way around - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that today we cannot lose America, and everyone in Europe is worried.

"I think there is a lot of excitement among Europeans, a lot of excitement. Everyone is afraid that they may be left without American support. I think it's not a good thing. We are talking to everyone, to all the leaders, and they will do everything, and they will meet with President Trump, and they will do everything. But what we already see is that in any case, Europe will increase its unification around Ukraine. We are talking about different support, we understand what we are talking about, because it will be their defense. They understand, they are beginning to understand, some do not understand, there are not many of them, that they are next. So we need to prevent this. To prolong the war on the territory of Ukraine is to allow it, just not today, but tomorrow... This is a great danger," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Putin must be stopped, and the sooner the better. We also need to support Ukraine, the stronger we are, the safer it will be for Europe.

