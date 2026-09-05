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Putin said he plans to discuss "all modalities" for resolving the war in Ukraine with Witkoff and Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The Russian dictator said he was holding talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding the "Ukrainian settlement." The meeting has been underway for about two hours.

Putin said he plans to discuss "all modalities" for resolving the war in Ukraine with Witkoff and Kushner

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he plans to discuss "all modalities of a Ukrainian settlement" with U.S. leader's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

The Kremlin leader emphasized his high level of trust in them as mediators in the Ukrainian settlement. He added that Trump continues trying to contribute to this process.

Putin said that Kyiv had published its call for a broader ceasefire, but that Russia had not discussed it with Ukraine.

putin boasted at a meeting with Witkoff and Kushner that Kyiv was not being struck from "zero hours"05.09.26, 21:07 • 1796 views

According to Russian media, Putin's talks with Trump's special representatives have been ongoing for about two hours.

Previously

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after arriving by plane in Moscow on September 5,  left  the airport in a motorcade for central Moscow. 

Supplement

As AP reports, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday in an attempt to revive stalled efforts to halt Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The last known visit by Witkoff and Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, to Moscow took place in January, when they met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. They had never previously visited Kyiv, but Zelenskyy said he expected them in Ukraine's capital on Sunday, September 6.

Antonina Tumanova

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