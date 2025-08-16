Today's agreements with US President Donald Trump will be the starting point for pragmatic and business relations between Russia and America. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a press conference, reports UNN.

When the new administration came to power, our relations improved. This is very symbolic. Cooperation increased by 20%, and it is clearly understood that cooperation between Russia and the United States has huge potential, particularly in the development of space projects. - Putin stated.

Putin expressed gratitude to Trump for their joint work and trusting conversation.

"It is very important that we are both results-oriented. I am grateful to Trump for his frankness and for his desire to ensure the prosperity of his nation. Nevertheless, he understands that Russia has its national interests. Today's agreements will be the starting point not only for resolving the Ukrainian problem, but also for pragmatic and business relations between the Russian Federation and the United States... Trump and I have built a very trusting contact based on business," Putin said.

Putin also cynically stated the possibility of moving towards ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"Given all this, we can move towards ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin claims.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump stated that during negotiations with the Russian dictator, "they could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet."