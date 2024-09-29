Putin should be afraid to use nuclear weapons - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be afraid to use nuclear weapons and explained why. He said this in an interview with Fox News, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Nobody knows what is in his head. He could use nuclear weapons against any country, at any time or not. I am not sure he will do it. I am sharing with you what I think, but I am not Putin, thank God," Zelensky said.

The president noted that he could not know for sure because Putin is not always adequate.

"Because any sane person cannot just come to Ukraine and do what he did. I think he loves his life, the way he lives and the way he manages the lives of others. I can say that for sure. And that's why I think he should be afraid to use nuclear weapons," Zelensky said.

Recently, Putin threatened with nuclear weapons for missile and drone strikes against Russia. He said that Russia is seeking to change its nuclear doctrine, in particular to expand the list of conditions for the use of nuclear weapons.

European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Policy Peter Stano commented on the latest nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that this is just a continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior and that the EU's position remains unchanged.