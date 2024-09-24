Russians want to attack 3 of our NPPs, we have information - Zelensky

Russia wants to attack three nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine. The statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

We are now entering the third winter in this war, and Russia is trying to destroy our energy sector. This time they are even more cynical and want to attack our three nuclear power plants - we have this information and evidence. If Russia is willing to go this far, it means that nothing is valuable to Moscow. This cynicism of Russia will continue if they are allowed to