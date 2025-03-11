Putin refuses to compromise on the seized Ukrainian lands - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Putin is not ready to compromise on the seized Ukrainian territories and is making "maximalist" demands. The Russian dictator is prepared to continue the war if his conditions are not accepted.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not plan to compromise on demands regarding land, peacekeepers, and Ukraine's neutrality during any peace negotiations. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
The agency, citing security service representatives, writes that Putin is deliberately making "maximalist" demands ahead of negotiations to end the war. The Russian leader understands that such conditions will be unacceptable to Ukrainians and other Europeans. This indicates that Putin is ready to continue fighting if he does not get what he wants.
Bloomberg notes that this assessment of Putin's intentions raises doubts about whether he is seriously committed to negotiations for a realistic and durable peace settlement with Ukraine. It also contradicts the opinion of U.S. President Donald Trump that Putin wants peace.
Supplement
In Saudi Arabia, a meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations is taking place. Ukraine has expressed its readiness for an open and constructive dialogue with its partners.
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported a constructive start to the meeting with the American delegation. The parties are working towards achieving a just and lasting peace.