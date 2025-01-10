Putin ready to meet with trump without conditions - peskov

According to a Kremlin spokesman, Russia is ready for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump “without preconditions.” Moscow also spoke about the “political will on the part of the United States” that is necessary for a possible future meeting.

This was reported by the Russian media with reference to a statement by Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, UNN reports.

Details

“President Putin has repeatedly stated that he is open to contacts with international leaders, including the US president and Donald Trump. No conditions are required for this. What is needed is a mutual desire and political will to engage in dialogue and solve existing problems in the form of dialogue,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, Russia maintains its “position on Ukraine,” which Putin voiced earlier. In addition, he confirmed that Russia welcomes Trump's intention to solve problems through dialogue.

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on US President Joe Biden's statements, noting that he is trying to leave Trump with as difficult a situation as possible, in particular by imposing new sanctions on Russia.

Regarding Trump's possible meetings with Russian representatives, Peskov emphasized that specifics will emerge only after the inauguration of the new US president, as there have been no relevant statements from Trump so far.

Recall

US President-elect Donald Trump said that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a proposal being developed by the Trump team for a possible peace plan.