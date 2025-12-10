Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced plans to block phone calls from so-called unfriendly countries for Russians, which is another step by the Kremlin aimed at strengthening the information isolation of citizens, which has been systematically implemented since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, emphasizing the true purpose of this initiative, writes UNN.

Details

Putin voiced his intentions at a meeting of the human rights council, explaining the initiative by the need for "digital protection of citizens" from phone and internet fraudsters. The hysteria around fraud has recently been artificially fueled by Russian media.

However, the CCD emphasizes that the real reason for such initiatives is the information isolation of Russians. In recent days alone, under the pretext of "security threats," WhatsApp, FaceTime, Snapchat, and even the Roblox gaming platform have already been blocked in Russia.

At the same time, Russia is restricting access to systems for bypassing blockages on the network and massively disconnecting mobile internet. The ultimate goal of the Kremlin, according to the CCD, is to create a "sovereign internet" with full state control over all sources of available information and communication tools.

