05:30 PM
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea
04:59 PM
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
December 10, 11:35 AM
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Putin plans to block calls from 'unfriendly countries' for Russians to strengthen information isolation – Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Putin hinted that calls from 'unfriendly countries' may soon be blocked for Russians. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Putin plans to block calls from 'unfriendly countries' for Russians to strengthen information isolation – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced plans to block phone calls from so-called unfriendly countries for Russians, which is another step by the Kremlin aimed at strengthening the information isolation of citizens, which has been systematically implemented since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, emphasizing the true purpose of this initiative, writes UNN.

Details

Putin voiced his intentions at a meeting of the human rights council, explaining the initiative by the need for "digital protection of citizens" from phone and internet fraudsters. The hysteria around fraud has recently been artificially fueled by Russian media.

Part. Roskomnadzor threatened a complete blockade of WhatsApp in Russia

However, the CCD emphasizes that the real reason for such initiatives is the information isolation of Russians. In recent days alone, under the pretext of "security threats," WhatsApp, FaceTime, Snapchat, and even the Roblox gaming platform have already been blocked in Russia.

At the same time, Russia is restricting access to systems for bypassing blockages on the network and massively disconnecting mobile internet. The ultimate goal of the Kremlin, according to the CCD, is to create a "sovereign internet" with full state control over all sources of available information and communication tools.

Part. "Roskomnadzor" blocked Snapchat in Russia: the application was allegedly used for "terrorism and fraud"

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
WhatsApp
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine