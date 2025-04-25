Putin met with Trump's special envoy Witkoff - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received in Russia the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on the war of Russia against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Putin is receiving Witkoff in the Kremlin, Peskov said.

The statement came after a motorcade with escort arrived at the Kremlin after Witkoff's arrival in Moscow, according to Russian media.

As CNN reported, all eyes are on the meeting between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin on Friday, which will take place after sources reported progress made in negotiations with European, Ukrainian and American officials in London on Wednesday.



