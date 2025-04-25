Putin met with Trump's special envoy Witkoff - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin met with Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. The negotiations concern a peaceful settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received in Russia the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on the war of Russia against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.
Details
Putin is receiving Witkoff in the Kremlin, Peskov said.
The statement came after a motorcade with escort arrived at the Kremlin after Witkoff's arrival in Moscow, according to Russian media.
Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media25.04.25, 10:41 • 14566 views
Addition
As CNN reported, all eyes are on the meeting between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin on Friday, which will take place after sources reported progress made in negotiations with European, Ukrainian and American officials in London on Wednesday.
Witkoff will meet with Putin on Friday - Axios23.04.25, 21:43 • 6158 views