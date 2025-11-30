Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and propagandists of the aggressor country are spreading disinformation about the alleged "imminent collapse" of the front line in Ukraine. However, this is not true, UNN reports with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

Analysts at the Institute believe that the Russians are deliberately spreading these messages in order to force Ukraine and Western countries to agree to the Kremlin's terms, because Putin cannot achieve victory by military means.

Russian media are trying to reinforce the Kremlin's efforts to create the impression that Russian troops will inevitably break through sections of the front in Ukraine, destroy the most combat-ready Ukrainian units, and generally destroy the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so Ukraine and the West must immediately concede to Russia's demands before the situation for Ukraine worsens. - the publication says.

And although the situation in some areas of the front is serious, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, Putin's and Russian state "media" claims "are exaggerated and do not correspond to the realities on the battlefield," ISW added.

Recall

Vladimir Putin stated that the legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas should be one of the key issues in future negotiations between Russia and the United States.