Putin is the only reason why various wars continue: Zelensky at the Davos Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not change. The West must change so that the madness in his head does not win. He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

Putin is the embodiment of war. We all know that he is the only reason why various wars and conflicts continue and why all attempts to restore peace have failed. And he will not change, we must change. We all have to change to such an extent that the madness that is in the head of this person or in the head of another aggressor does not win - Zelensky said.

The President said that the possible directions and even the timeframe of new Russian aggression outside Ukraine are becoming increasingly clear.

"Let me ask you very honestly, which European nation today can provide an army in combat readiness similar to Ukraine's? Which one will deter Russia? How many men and women are your states ready to send to defend another state? If we need to fight Putin together for years to come, isn't it better to end him and his military strategy now, when our brave men and women are already doing it?" - Zelensky asked.

Addendum

Zelensky saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to stop. He wants to completely occupy Ukraine. And sometimes the uncertainty of partners in helping Kyiv only gives the Russian Federation courage and strength.