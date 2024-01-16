ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Putin is the only reason why various wars continue: Zelensky at the Davos Forum

Kyiv  •  UNN

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to change its approach to preventing Russian aggression and suggested that Russia's plans for an invasion were becoming increasingly apparent. He argued that Putin, whom he blamed for the ongoing conflicts, would not change his position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not change. The West must change so that the madness in his head does not win. He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

Putin is the embodiment of war. We all know that he is the only reason why various wars and conflicts continue and why all attempts to restore peace have failed. And he will not change, we must change. We all have to change to such an extent that the madness that is in the head of this person or in the head of another aggressor does not win 

- Zelensky said.

The President said that the possible directions and even the timeframe of new Russian aggression outside Ukraine are becoming increasingly clear.

"Let me ask you very honestly, which European nation today can provide an army in combat readiness similar to Ukraine's? Which one will deter Russia? How many men and women are your states ready to send to defend another state? If we need to fight Putin together for years to come, isn't it better to end him and his military strategy now, when our brave men and women are already doing it?" - Zelensky asked.

Addendum

Zelensky saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to stop. He wants to completely occupy Ukraine. And sometimes the uncertainty of partners in helping Kyiv only gives the Russian Federation courage and strength. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

