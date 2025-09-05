$41.370.01
September 4, 05:30 PM
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 34282 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 28962 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 32430 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 35518 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 28069 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 23366 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 50253 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41872 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44972 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Putin invited Zelenskyy to Moscow to "talk, not capitulate" - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations. According to him, the terms for ending the conflict in Ukraine cannot be predicted, but "light at the end of the tunnel" is visible.

Putin invited Zelenskyy to Moscow to "talk, not capitulate" - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow "to talk, not to capitulate." This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Also, according to him, the terms for ending the "conflict" in Ukraine cannot be predicted now, but "in the Ukrainian settlement, light is visible at the end of the tunnel."

In addition, Peskov stated that security guarantees should be provided to both Ukraine and Russia.

After all, what was one of the root causes of this conflict? It was when, in fact, the foundations of guarantees for our country began to be violated

- said Putin's spokesman.

He added that Russia "will do everything necessary to ensure its security."

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which includes the definition of participating countries. 26 countries are already ready to provide military contingents or support them to ensure peace.

"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
