Putin invited Zelenskyy to Moscow to "talk, not capitulate" - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow "to talk, not to capitulate." This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Also, according to him, the terms for ending the "conflict" in Ukraine cannot be predicted now, but "in the Ukrainian settlement, light is visible at the end of the tunnel."

In addition, Peskov stated that security guarantees should be provided to both Ukraine and Russia.

After all, what was one of the root causes of this conflict? It was when, in fact, the foundations of guarantees for our country began to be violated - said Putin's spokesman.

He added that Russia "will do everything necessary to ensure its security."

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which includes the definition of participating countries. 26 countries are already ready to provide military contingents or support them to ensure peace.

"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy