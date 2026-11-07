Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a separate training program to prepare veterans of the war against Ukraine for work in government bodies. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this concerns the possibility of holding administrative positions even without higher education, for which special courses and a training system are planned to be introduced.

Such an initiative creates an additional personnel pool for the Kremlin, which could potentially also be used in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Instead of professional administrators, the occupation system will have the opportunity to recruit former military personnel loyal to the Russian authorities, but without the necessary professional training - the statement says.

It is indicated that for the TOT, this means the risk of further militarization of occupation governance: administrative positions may increasingly become a reward for participating in the war rather than the result of professional training.

"Veterans of the Russian army may be integrated into the system of governing the seized Ukrainian territories, strengthening the dependence of local administrations on the Kremlin's military structures," the CNS concludes.

To remind

The occupation authorities in Crimea launched courses for 57 participants in the war against Ukraine, including mobilized personnel and security forces, with the aim of appointing them to leadership positions.

In the occupied territories, unemployed people are being forced to seek work in the Russian army — the National Resistance Center