“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
The US Democratic Party criticized the Trump administration after meeting with Zelenskyy on February 28, 2025. After a public dispute between the presidents over peace, Trump ordered the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House.
The US Democratic Party said that the White House prioritizes the Russian leadership, making a corresponding post on the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports .
Putin the First. Fixed for you
American Democrats supplemented the post with an image addressed to the White House.
The publication was a response to a post by the Trump administration on social network X, made after the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the United States on February 28, 2025.
As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump have been in a tense dispute.
The White House released part of the dialog between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office. Trump said Ukraine was not ready for peace and warned of the risk of World War III.
After a public argument on live TV, Trump and Zelenskyy went to different rooms. The US President personally ordered the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House, interrupting the planned talks.
Former US presidential adviser John Bolton saidthat Trump and Vance openly supported Russia in the war against Ukraine. According to him, this poses a serious threat to US national security.
