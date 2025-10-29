$42.080.01
Putin fantasized about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1978 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian troops were allegedly encircled in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. According to him, Russian troops are not against allowing "media into the enemy's encirclement zones."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian troops were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

The enemy is blocked in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmiysk (Pokrovsk - ed.) and is surrounded - said the Russian dictator.

He added that Russian troops allegedly do not mind letting "media, including Ukrainian and foreign, into the enemy's encirclement zones."

The political leadership of Ukraine must decide on the fate of its citizens who are surrounded 

- he summarized.

Zelenskyy: Russia's main target is Pokrovsk, fighting continues in the city27.10.25, 20:07 • 8332 views

Recall

As reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians used about 11,000 people to implement the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups that managed to infiltrate the city aim to advance northwest and north of Pokrovsk. In this area, the enemy has accumulated about 27,000 personnel, about 100 tanks, up to 260 armored combat vehicles, and up to 160 guns and mortars.

At the same time, the defenders of Pokrovsk and the agglomeration continue to defend.

Over the past two days, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, 90 Russian occupiers were eliminated, and another 42 were wounded. Also, 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 vehicles, 1 motorcycle, and 158 drones of various types were destroyed.

Antonina Tumanova

